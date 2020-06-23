All apartments in Glendale
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

1534 Glenwood Road

1534 Glenwood Road
Location

1534 Glenwood Road, Glendale, CA 91201
Grandview

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Glendale! - Beautiful and Charming 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Glendale. Cute 3rd bedroom would be a perfect office This lovely home has been renovated with NEW kitchen cabinets, NEW quartz counter tops, NEW stainless steel sink, NEW gas range, and a NEW built in microwave. Other great perks include: Refinished hardwood floors throughout the living space and bedrooms and ceramic tile flooring in both bathrooms and the kitchen, a wood burning fireplace in the living room, Brand New Central A/C system, NEW window coverings, fresh paint throughout, and a laundry room off of the kitchen with access to the backyard. Detached 2 car garage at the end of the long driveway. 1 year lease. Tenants pays all utilities. Gardener service included.

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

*Bonus Amenity* There will be an additional charge of $5/month which will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4624835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 Glenwood Road have any available units?
1534 Glenwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1534 Glenwood Road have?
Some of 1534 Glenwood Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 Glenwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Glenwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Glenwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 1534 Glenwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1534 Glenwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 1534 Glenwood Road offers parking.
Does 1534 Glenwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 Glenwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Glenwood Road have a pool?
No, 1534 Glenwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 1534 Glenwood Road have accessible units?
No, 1534 Glenwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Glenwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1534 Glenwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
