1534 Glenwood Road

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Glendale! - Beautiful and Charming 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Glendale. Cute 3rd bedroom would be a perfect office This lovely home has been renovated with NEW kitchen cabinets, NEW quartz counter tops, NEW stainless steel sink, NEW gas range, and a NEW built in microwave. Other great perks include: Refinished hardwood floors throughout the living space and bedrooms and ceramic tile flooring in both bathrooms and the kitchen, a wood burning fireplace in the living room, Brand New Central A/C system, NEW window coverings, fresh paint throughout, and a laundry room off of the kitchen with access to the backyard. Detached 2 car garage at the end of the long driveway. 1 year lease. Tenants pays all utilities. Gardener service included.



To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.



*Bonus Amenity* There will be an additional charge of $5/month which will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4624835)