All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1531 Hillside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1531 Hillside Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:36 PM

1531 Hillside Drive

1531 Hillside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Verdugo Woodlands
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1531 Hillside Drive, Glendale, CA 91208
Verdugo Woodlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Nestled in the desirable Verdugo Woodlands area of Glendale is this lovely, beautifully maintained and updated home. The property offers 3 bedrooms and 1 & 3/4 baths, a spacious living room with a cozy fireplace, a dining room/den and an updated kitchen with breakfast area. Other amenities include a laundry area, a master bedroom, central air and heat, a fully gated and fenced grassy backyard with patio, and a detached garage with automatic garage door opener.There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout and the home includes a refrigerator, washer/dryer and dishwasher. From its tree lined street to its welcoming character, this home exudes warmth in every detail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 Hillside Drive have any available units?
1531 Hillside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1531 Hillside Drive have?
Some of 1531 Hillside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 Hillside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1531 Hillside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 Hillside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1531 Hillside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1531 Hillside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1531 Hillside Drive offers parking.
Does 1531 Hillside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1531 Hillside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 Hillside Drive have a pool?
No, 1531 Hillside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1531 Hillside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1531 Hillside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 Hillside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1531 Hillside Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts