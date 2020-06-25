1531 Hillside Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Nestled in the desirable Verdugo Woodlands area of Glendale is this lovely, beautifully maintained and updated home. The property offers 3 bedrooms and 1 & 3/4 baths, a spacious living room with a cozy fireplace, a dining room/den and an updated kitchen with breakfast area. Other amenities include a laundry area, a master bedroom, central air and heat, a fully gated and fenced grassy backyard with patio, and a detached garage with automatic garage door opener.There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout and the home includes a refrigerator, washer/dryer and dishwasher. From its tree lined street to its welcoming character, this home exudes warmth in every detail.