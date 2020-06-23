All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1501 N Maryland Avenue N

1501 North Maryland Avenue
Location

1501 North Maryland Avenue, Glendale, CA 91207
Rossmoyne

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
Nicely appointed home in the northwest Glendale area on it's own island. If you are looking for a excellent home for your family and love to entertain then look no further. Its flowing floor plan on the first level of this split-level home affords you plenty of space. The kitchen has newer appliances with granite counter tops and newer cabinetry making preparing a holiday meal or dinner for two easy and enjoyable. The three bedrooms are all up on the second level each having their own large/walk-in closets with the master having two closets and master bath. This is a nice feature as the private area is separate from the common area for those times when you want your own space. Very nice outdoor patio with a basketball court to play some 1 on 1 or for hosting large outdoor gatherings with no less than 10 parking spaces within the confines of your property and fruit trees abound. Finally, since you are literally your own island you will have almost 360 degree views from the foothills to downtown LA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 N Maryland Avenue N have any available units?
1501 N Maryland Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 N Maryland Avenue N have?
Some of 1501 N Maryland Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 N Maryland Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
1501 N Maryland Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 N Maryland Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 1501 N Maryland Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1501 N Maryland Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 1501 N Maryland Avenue N does offer parking.
Does 1501 N Maryland Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 N Maryland Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 N Maryland Avenue N have a pool?
No, 1501 N Maryland Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 1501 N Maryland Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 1501 N Maryland Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 N Maryland Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 N Maryland Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
