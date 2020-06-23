1501 N Maryland Avenue N

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking

Nicely appointed home in the northwest Glendale area on it's own island. If you are looking for a excellent home for your family and love to entertain then look no further. Its flowing floor plan on the first level of this split-level home affords you plenty of space. The kitchen has newer appliances with granite counter tops and newer cabinetry making preparing a holiday meal or dinner for two easy and enjoyable. The three bedrooms are all up on the second level each having their own large/walk-in closets with the master having two closets and master bath. This is a nice feature as the private area is separate from the common area for those times when you want your own space. Very nice outdoor patio with a basketball court to play some 1 on 1 or for hosting large outdoor gatherings with no less than 10 parking spaces within the confines of your property and fruit trees abound. Finally, since you are literally your own island you will have almost 360 degree views from the foothills to downtown LA.