1500 THOMPSON Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

This charming single-story Spanish classic sits on a beautiful tree-lined street in Northwest Glendale. Located above Bel Aire Drive, this home has original character throughout with beautiful hardwood floors, arched windows, vintage hardware and lighting, original iron sconces, fireplace with revival tiles and many more details. Excellent layout for entertaining and large gatherings. Newly remodeled open kitchen with stone counters, viking appliances, center island and breakfast nook, large family room, formal living and dining rooms, extra large master with French doors and bath suite, and two additional bedrooms. Lovely rear yard with covered patio, roses, large grassy area, and enormous shady avocado tree. 2 car garage and gated driveway. Close to Kenneth Village, Disney/ABC, Dreamworks, 5 and 134 freeways.