Glendale, CA
1500 THOMPSON Avenue
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

1500 THOMPSON Avenue

1500 Thompson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1500 Thompson Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201
El Miradero

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
This charming single-story Spanish classic sits on a beautiful tree-lined street in Northwest Glendale. Located above Bel Aire Drive, this home has original character throughout with beautiful hardwood floors, arched windows, vintage hardware and lighting, original iron sconces, fireplace with revival tiles and many more details. Excellent layout for entertaining and large gatherings. Newly remodeled open kitchen with stone counters, viking appliances, center island and breakfast nook, large family room, formal living and dining rooms, extra large master with French doors and bath suite, and two additional bedrooms. Lovely rear yard with covered patio, roses, large grassy area, and enormous shady avocado tree. 2 car garage and gated driveway. Close to Kenneth Village, Disney/ABC, Dreamworks, 5 and 134 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 THOMPSON Avenue have any available units?
1500 THOMPSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 THOMPSON Avenue have?
Some of 1500 THOMPSON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 THOMPSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1500 THOMPSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 THOMPSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1500 THOMPSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1500 THOMPSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1500 THOMPSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1500 THOMPSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 THOMPSON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 THOMPSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1500 THOMPSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1500 THOMPSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1500 THOMPSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 THOMPSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 THOMPSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
