1458 BRUCE Avenue
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:14 AM

1458 BRUCE Avenue

1458 Bruce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1458 Bruce Avenue, Glendale, CA 91202
Glenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Contact listing agent Dave Kaptain at 310-415-4656 or info@kaptainkaptain.com for more information about this property! Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath traditional home nestled on a beautiful tree-lined street in a premier Glendale location near Kenneth Village. Set back behind drought-tolerant landscaping, the front porch and cheery red door beckon one into the sprawling formal living room with coved ceiling, built-in surround sound, wood floors, and abundant natural light. A formal dining room opens into the casual breakfast room off the kitchen. New paint throughout, new floors in the breakfast room, kitchen, and laundry room, and updates to the main bathroom provide move-in ready living space. Additional features include central heat/ AC, Miele washer and dryer units, a Samsung refrigerator, and a detached 2-car garage. PLUS... a detached studio guest house with kitchenette and full bath provides incredible bonus space for visiting family, use as a home office, music room, etc. Located moments away from schools, shopping and dining, parks, freeway access, and other attractions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

