1458 BRUCE Avenue

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Contact listing agent Dave Kaptain at 310-415-4656 or info@kaptainkaptain.com for more information about this property! Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath traditional home nestled on a beautiful tree-lined street in a premier Glendale location near Kenneth Village. Set back behind drought-tolerant landscaping, the front porch and cheery red door beckon one into the sprawling formal living room with coved ceiling, built-in surround sound, wood floors, and abundant natural light. A formal dining room opens into the casual breakfast room off the kitchen. New paint throughout, new floors in the breakfast room, kitchen, and laundry room, and updates to the main bathroom provide move-in ready living space. Additional features include central heat/ AC, Miele washer and dryer units, a Samsung refrigerator, and a detached 2-car garage. PLUS... a detached studio guest house with kitchenette and full bath provides incredible bonus space for visiting family, use as a home office, music room, etc. Located moments away from schools, shopping and dining, parks, freeway access, and other attractions!