Glendale, CA
1454 E Chevy Chase Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1454 E Chevy Chase Drive

1454 E Chevy Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1454 E Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale, CA 91206
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
This is an outstanding 2 bedroom 2 bath unit, it has a one of a kind large living room with plenty of space for your family. Great Vintage building in nice neighborhood. Quiet building near freeways, stores, schools, and public transportation. The apartment has a beautiful tile kitchen, 2 comfortable bedrooms, walk in closet, private entrance, New Stainless steal appliances, New paint, New Blinds, New carpet in the bedrooms, central air, and hardwood floor. The apartment was updated a few years ago with modern finishes. The building is very quiet and the tenant neighbors are very pleasant. So, if your looking for something quiet and peaceful, this is the place. This unit also has a patio to enjoy the outside fresh air. 2 parking spaces. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT!!! Cat okay, no dogs. Smoke Free building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1454 E Chevy Chase Drive have any available units?
1454 E Chevy Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1454 E Chevy Chase Drive have?
Some of 1454 E Chevy Chase Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1454 E Chevy Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1454 E Chevy Chase Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1454 E Chevy Chase Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1454 E Chevy Chase Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1454 E Chevy Chase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1454 E Chevy Chase Drive does offer parking.
Does 1454 E Chevy Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1454 E Chevy Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1454 E Chevy Chase Drive have a pool?
No, 1454 E Chevy Chase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1454 E Chevy Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 1454 E Chevy Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1454 E Chevy Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1454 E Chevy Chase Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
