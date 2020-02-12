1454 E Chevy Chase Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

This is an outstanding 2 bedroom 2 bath unit, it has a one of a kind large living room with plenty of space for your family. Great Vintage building in nice neighborhood. Quiet building near freeways, stores, schools, and public transportation. The apartment has a beautiful tile kitchen, 2 comfortable bedrooms, walk in closet, private entrance, New Stainless steal appliances, New paint, New Blinds, New carpet in the bedrooms, central air, and hardwood floor. The apartment was updated a few years ago with modern finishes. The building is very quiet and the tenant neighbors are very pleasant. So, if your looking for something quiet and peaceful, this is the place. This unit also has a patio to enjoy the outside fresh air. 2 parking spaces. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT!!! Cat okay, no dogs. Smoke Free building