Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

1416 1/2 DIXON ST TOP UNIT OF BEAUTIFUL GLENDALE FOUR-PLEX AVAILABLE. 1BR/1BA SPACIOUS HARDWOOD FLOOR UNIT WITH LIVING ROOM AND EXTENDED DEN. KITCHEN HAS BEEN RECENTLY REMODELED WITH ALL NEW CABINETRY, REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, AND OTHER APPLIANCES. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED WITHIN THE UNIT. LARGE WALK IN CLOSET WITH BUILT IN CABINETS. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF GLENDALE. RIGHT NEXT TO RALPHS AND SHOPPING CENTER. ONLY A FEW BLOCKS FROM GLENDALE GALLERIA.