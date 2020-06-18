1396 Valley View Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities business center on-site laundry parking garage

Fabulous gated complex of just a few homes on a private cul de sac. Vaulted ceiling in living room with fireplace, shutters in dining room with wet bar, walled patio off den and living room, powder bathroom, kitchen with breakfast area and laundry room off the kitchen. 2-car Garage with roll up automated garaqe door connects to laundry room. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, new carpet throughout, newly painted, new window coverings, new recessed lights, new tankless water heater. Spacious and clean with great location close to studios, Glendale business center, Burbank airport and downtown LA.