Glendale, CA
1396 Valley View Road
1396 Valley View Road

1396 Valley View Road · No Longer Available
Location

1396 Valley View Road, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
business center
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fabulous gated complex of just a few homes on a private cul de sac. Vaulted ceiling in living room with fireplace, shutters in dining room with wet bar, walled patio off den and living room, powder bathroom, kitchen with breakfast area and laundry room off the kitchen. 2-car Garage with roll up automated garaqe door connects to laundry room. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, new carpet throughout, newly painted, new window coverings, new recessed lights, new tankless water heater. Spacious and clean with great location close to studios, Glendale business center, Burbank airport and downtown LA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1396 Valley View Road have any available units?
1396 Valley View Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1396 Valley View Road have?
Some of 1396 Valley View Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1396 Valley View Road currently offering any rent specials?
1396 Valley View Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1396 Valley View Road pet-friendly?
No, 1396 Valley View Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1396 Valley View Road offer parking?
Yes, 1396 Valley View Road offers parking.
Does 1396 Valley View Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1396 Valley View Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1396 Valley View Road have a pool?
No, 1396 Valley View Road does not have a pool.
Does 1396 Valley View Road have accessible units?
No, 1396 Valley View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1396 Valley View Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1396 Valley View Road does not have units with dishwashers.
