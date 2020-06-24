All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1361 Highland Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1361 Highland Ave.
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

1361 Highland Ave.

1361 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1361 Highland Avenue, Glendale, CA 91202
Glenwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Great Area of Glendale - Monique will showing Friday 04/05 at 2:00 to 2:30pm

Click the link below to view the home with our self showing lock box:
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1361-highland-ave

Bright and stylish home in a desirable area of Glendale. The living area of the home features large, decorative windows and a wood-burning fireplace. The bathroom is updated with a double sink, quartz counter tops, and glass shower enclosure. The kitchen and attached dining area looks out over the wooden deck in the back yard. From the deck, you walk down into the well-kept yard and enjoy the Meyer lemons from the trees. The three nicely-sized bedrooms come with plenty of closet space. The laundry area comes with washer and dryer hook-ups with an optional dryer, no washer included.

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3101306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 Highland Ave. have any available units?
1361 Highland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1361 Highland Ave. have?
Some of 1361 Highland Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1361 Highland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1361 Highland Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 Highland Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1361 Highland Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1361 Highland Ave. offer parking?
No, 1361 Highland Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1361 Highland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1361 Highland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 Highland Ave. have a pool?
No, 1361 Highland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1361 Highland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1361 Highland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 Highland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1361 Highland Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts