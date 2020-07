Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This gorgeous single family home is located right above Kenneth Rd in prime Glendale. The home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and 1036sqft for only $3,400 a month! All appliances are included. The private backyard is ideal for entertainers who can make great use of the custom built giant porch and the flat grassy yard. There is also a separate access from the back alley to the backyard. It's truly a must see!!