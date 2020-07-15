1346 Carmen Drive

Amenities

2+Bedroom, 2 Bath, Above Mountain St, Rossmoyne Neighborhood - Butter yellow corner house with cornflower blue trim and shutters located above Mountain St in Rossmoyne area of Glendale. Count the butterflies as you relax on the front porch as something always seems to be blossoming in the imaginatively landscaped yard. Hardwood floors throughout living room, formal dining room and kitchen. Artisan tiles frame living room fireplace. Serious cooks will enjoy the streamlined kitchen layout and double ovens will come in handy when entertaining. Enjoy morning coffee in the sunny breakfast nook with windows on three walls. Office with built in shelving could be converted to a bedroom or nursery. Enjoy curling up with a book on the built in window seat in hall bedroom that also has double closets. En suite master bedroom opens to spacious bathroom. Double sinks for efficient mornings, custom tiles complement the soft blue green sinks and tub.

Bricked backyard edged with flowering plants perfect spot for dining al fresco or observing the many birds that come to say hello.

Looking for a special spot for a special car? Oversized two car garage with loads of storage perfect for woodworking or other crafts.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5662598)