Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1346 Carmen Drive
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

1346 Carmen Drive

1346 Carmen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1346 Carmen Drive, Glendale, CA 91207
Rossmoyne

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2+Bedroom, 2 Bath, Above Mountain St, Rossmoyne Neighborhood - Butter yellow corner house with cornflower blue trim and shutters located above Mountain St in Rossmoyne area of Glendale. Count the butterflies as you relax on the front porch as something always seems to be blossoming in the imaginatively landscaped yard. Hardwood floors throughout living room, formal dining room and kitchen. Artisan tiles frame living room fireplace. Serious cooks will enjoy the streamlined kitchen layout and double ovens will come in handy when entertaining. Enjoy morning coffee in the sunny breakfast nook with windows on three walls. Office with built in shelving could be converted to a bedroom or nursery. Enjoy curling up with a book on the built in window seat in hall bedroom that also has double closets. En suite master bedroom opens to spacious bathroom. Double sinks for efficient mornings, custom tiles complement the soft blue green sinks and tub.
Bricked backyard edged with flowering plants perfect spot for dining al fresco or observing the many birds that come to say hello.
Looking for a special spot for a special car? Oversized two car garage with loads of storage perfect for woodworking or other crafts.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5662598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1346 Carmen Drive have any available units?
1346 Carmen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1346 Carmen Drive have?
Some of 1346 Carmen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1346 Carmen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1346 Carmen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 Carmen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1346 Carmen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1346 Carmen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1346 Carmen Drive offers parking.
Does 1346 Carmen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1346 Carmen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 Carmen Drive have a pool?
No, 1346 Carmen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1346 Carmen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1346 Carmen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 Carmen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1346 Carmen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
