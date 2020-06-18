All apartments in Glendale
Location

128 West Windsor Road, Glendale, CA 91204
Pacific-Edison

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Relax in your home on a quiet, tree-lined street.
Entertain guests in large living space and kitchen.
2 full bathrooms convenient for getting ready in the mornings.
Walk to the Americana for shopping, movies and dining.
Central air keeps you cool and comfortable.
No pets allowed, except those permitted by law.

AMENITIES:

Parking spaces for two (2) cars.
Water and trash utilities included.
Included Appliances: dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, gas range/oven.
On-site Laundry (not in-unit).
Central Air/Heat.
Gated entry and parking.
Upper unit.

FOR VIEWING:

Fill out the REQUEST A VIEWING box at the top of the page & hit SEND for an E-MAIL response. Viewings by online appointment only.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $30 per adult credit and background check. Combined income for all applicants must be minimum 3 times the monthly rent. All income must be verifiable and constant (2 years consistent income -- no cash income counted unless verifiable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 W Windsor Rd have any available units?
128 W Windsor Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 W Windsor Rd have?
Some of 128 W Windsor Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 W Windsor Rd currently offering any rent specials?
128 W Windsor Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 W Windsor Rd pet-friendly?
No, 128 W Windsor Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 128 W Windsor Rd offer parking?
Yes, 128 W Windsor Rd offers parking.
Does 128 W Windsor Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 W Windsor Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 W Windsor Rd have a pool?
No, 128 W Windsor Rd does not have a pool.
Does 128 W Windsor Rd have accessible units?
No, 128 W Windsor Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 128 W Windsor Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 W Windsor Rd has units with dishwashers.

