128 W Windsor Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Relax in your home on a quiet, tree-lined street.

Entertain guests in large living space and kitchen.

2 full bathrooms convenient for getting ready in the mornings.

Walk to the Americana for shopping, movies and dining.

Central air keeps you cool and comfortable.

No pets allowed, except those permitted by law.



AMENITIES:



Parking spaces for two (2) cars.

Water and trash utilities included.

Included Appliances: dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, gas range/oven.

On-site Laundry (not in-unit).

Central Air/Heat.

Gated entry and parking.

Upper unit.



FOR VIEWING:



Fill out the REQUEST A VIEWING box at the top of the page & hit SEND for an E-MAIL response. Viewings by online appointment only.



Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $30 per adult credit and background check. Combined income for all applicants must be minimum 3 times the monthly rent. All income must be verifiable and constant (2 years consistent income -- no cash income counted unless verifiable).