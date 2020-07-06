1259 Winchester Ave.

Amenities

Glendale 4+2, over 2000 SQF with Bonus Room! (1259 Winchester) - Single-story, Glendale home available for lease! Amenities include: 4BR floorplan w/2 full baths; living room w/fireplace; eat-in kitchen w/refrigerator + stove/oven included; bonus room; inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; hardwood floors; window A/C units; detached, 2 car garage + driveway for parking; backyard; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE5178086)