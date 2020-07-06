All apartments in Glendale
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

1259 Winchester Ave.

1259 Winchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1259 Winchester Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201
Grandview

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Glendale 4+2, over 2000 SQF with Bonus Room! (1259 Winchester) - Single-story, Glendale home available for lease! Amenities include: 4BR floorplan w/2 full baths; living room w/fireplace; eat-in kitchen w/refrigerator + stove/oven included; bonus room; inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; hardwood floors; window A/C units; detached, 2 car garage + driveway for parking; backyard; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

