1256 Irving Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Now for Lease in Glendale! A serene oasis with crisp landscaping, paved patio, and a dazzling amount of light are some of the trademarks of this 3 bedroom, 2-bath, home in Glendale. Welcome to glossy floors, crown moldings, recessed lighting and great open spaces! Just off the entry, a sizable kitchen offering a nice center skylight floods the room with natural sunlight and allows the sleek stone countertops and stainless-steel appliances to simply glimmer. The formal dining room is accentuated by a decorative stone-faced fireplace and delicate chandelier. There is a spacious living room, and an attached dining area, making it perfect for those relaxed everyday dinners. All 3 bedrooms incorporate decorative light fixtures and large windows, making the living space airy and bright. The master bedroom has a private bathroom enhanced with a sleek double vanity and tiled walk-in shower. Out into the enclosed back yard, find an outdoor BBQ kitchen and a paved open patio area, ideal for a relaxing weekend or a fun filled family cookout. Just minutes away from popular shops, entertainment, and dining, this hidden gem is hard to pass up!