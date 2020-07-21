All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:25 PM

1256 Irving Avenue

1256 Irving Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1256 Irving Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Now for Lease in Glendale! A serene oasis with crisp landscaping, paved patio, and a dazzling amount of light are some of the trademarks of this 3 bedroom, 2-bath, home in Glendale. Welcome to glossy floors, crown moldings, recessed lighting and great open spaces! Just off the entry, a sizable kitchen offering a nice center skylight floods the room with natural sunlight and allows the sleek stone countertops and stainless-steel appliances to simply glimmer. The formal dining room is accentuated by a decorative stone-faced fireplace and delicate chandelier. There is a spacious living room, and an attached dining area, making it perfect for those relaxed everyday dinners. All 3 bedrooms incorporate decorative light fixtures and large windows, making the living space airy and bright. The master bedroom has a private bathroom enhanced with a sleek double vanity and tiled walk-in shower. Out into the enclosed back yard, find an outdoor BBQ kitchen and a paved open patio area, ideal for a relaxing weekend or a fun filled family cookout. Just minutes away from popular shops, entertainment, and dining, this hidden gem is hard to pass up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 Irving Avenue have any available units?
1256 Irving Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1256 Irving Avenue have?
Some of 1256 Irving Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1256 Irving Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1256 Irving Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 Irving Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1256 Irving Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1256 Irving Avenue offer parking?
No, 1256 Irving Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1256 Irving Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1256 Irving Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 Irving Avenue have a pool?
No, 1256 Irving Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1256 Irving Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1256 Irving Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 Irving Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1256 Irving Avenue has units with dishwashers.
