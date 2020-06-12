1250 S Orange Street

Amenities

Updated single family style home on a multi unit lot with only 3 units. Great area in Glendale close to Starbucks, Americana and Glendale Galleria! This home is completely updated/remodeled with no expenses spared and central heat and A/C! Brand new flooring throughout the home with stainless steel appliances and new bathroom. Kitchen features quartz countertops, range oven and hood fan. Bathroom features new vanity with plenty of cabinetry and standup shower. Community coin operated laundry room exclusively for the three units. Large bedroom big enough for a king size bed with a walk in closet. Second bedroom can be used as an office, etc., which opens up to the side yard. One car parking on driveway. A must see that won't last!