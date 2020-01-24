125 W Mountain Street

Amenities

This 1+1, 745 square foot condo is nestled in the highly desirable area of Glendale. Walk to Ralphs or Starbucks! This beautiful ground floor, end unit has a spacious living room, recessed lighting and overlooks the sunlit patio. The master bedroom includes plantation shutters, wood floors, crown molding and a sizable walk in closet. The very large garden setting courtyard welcomes you & your guests. A fully equipped community room also includes table tennis & a billiard table. Parking space & laundry room is accessed within a few steps of the nearby second elevator in the building. Parking is subterranean, security gated and includes additional private storage cabinet. Water & trash included.