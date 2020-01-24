All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 125 W Mountain Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
125 W Mountain Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

125 W Mountain Street

125 E Mountain St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Verdugo Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

125 E Mountain St, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
tennis court
This 1+1, 745 square foot condo is nestled in the highly desirable area of Glendale. Walk to Ralphs or Starbucks! This beautiful ground floor, end unit has a spacious living room, recessed lighting and overlooks the sunlit patio. The master bedroom includes plantation shutters, wood floors, crown molding and a sizable walk in closet. The very large garden setting courtyard welcomes you & your guests. A fully equipped community room also includes table tennis & a billiard table. Parking space & laundry room is accessed within a few steps of the nearby second elevator in the building. Parking is subterranean, security gated and includes additional private storage cabinet. Water & trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 W Mountain Street have any available units?
125 W Mountain Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 W Mountain Street have?
Some of 125 W Mountain Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 W Mountain Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 W Mountain Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 W Mountain Street pet-friendly?
No, 125 W Mountain Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 125 W Mountain Street offer parking?
Yes, 125 W Mountain Street does offer parking.
Does 125 W Mountain Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 W Mountain Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 W Mountain Street have a pool?
No, 125 W Mountain Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 W Mountain Street have accessible units?
No, 125 W Mountain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 W Mountain Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 W Mountain Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts