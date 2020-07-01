All apartments in Glendale
1229 East Wilson Avenue

Location

1229 East Wilson Avenue, Glendale, CA 91206
Citrus Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Newly renovated, large approximately 1569 sq. ft., 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in lovely, Glendale, CA. Wooden floors throughout. Living room is very bright and boasts a balcony and fireplace. Dining area w/separate kitchen, includes stove and dishwasher. Two master bedrooms have brand-new, full en-suite bathrooms and offer substantial space for a California King/Queen bed. Laundry area, includes washer/dryer. Underground garage with 2 spaces. Storage locker available for an additional fee. Close to the Galleria and many other shops and restaurants, this is a charming property.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1229-e-wilson-ave-glendale-ca-91206-usa-unit-203/3ebea935-68db-4aa4-8bc7-2da106949f6d

(RLNE5627243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 East Wilson Avenue have any available units?
1229 East Wilson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1229 East Wilson Avenue have?
Some of 1229 East Wilson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 East Wilson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1229 East Wilson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 East Wilson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1229 East Wilson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1229 East Wilson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1229 East Wilson Avenue offers parking.
Does 1229 East Wilson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1229 East Wilson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 East Wilson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1229 East Wilson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1229 East Wilson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1229 East Wilson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 East Wilson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1229 East Wilson Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
