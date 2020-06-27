1219 Viola Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

A charming Glendale Town Home front unit for Lease in Prime NW Glendale!!! Features an open floor plan with 3Bed/2.5Bath & an Office (could be used as the 4th bedroom), 2,212 sqft. of living space, large, bright and remodeled unit with custom features throughout the unit. Newer kitchen, with granite counter tops, Top of the Line Appliances. Spacious living Room, Family Room w/Fireplace and dining area leading to a great private patio with build inn BBQ. M Bedroom w/attached balcony. Other features: LED Recessed lights, in-unit washer/dryer, new central AC, attached 2 car garage w/lots of storage. Conveniently located in Glendale, just north of the 134 freeway, close to Glendale Galleria, Americana on Brand, Fine Dining & shopping.