Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:01 PM

1219 Viola Avenue

1219 Viola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1219 Viola Avenue, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
A charming Glendale Town Home front unit for Lease in Prime NW Glendale!!! Features an open floor plan with 3Bed/2.5Bath & an Office (could be used as the 4th bedroom), 2,212 sqft. of living space, large, bright and remodeled unit with custom features throughout the unit. Newer kitchen, with granite counter tops, Top of the Line Appliances. Spacious living Room, Family Room w/Fireplace and dining area leading to a great private patio with build inn BBQ. M Bedroom w/attached balcony. Other features: LED Recessed lights, in-unit washer/dryer, new central AC, attached 2 car garage w/lots of storage. Conveniently located in Glendale, just north of the 134 freeway, close to Glendale Galleria, Americana on Brand, Fine Dining & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Viola Avenue have any available units?
1219 Viola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 Viola Avenue have?
Some of 1219 Viola Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 Viola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Viola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Viola Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1219 Viola Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1219 Viola Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1219 Viola Avenue offers parking.
Does 1219 Viola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1219 Viola Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Viola Avenue have a pool?
No, 1219 Viola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1219 Viola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1219 Viola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Viola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 Viola Avenue has units with dishwashers.
