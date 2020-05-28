All apartments in Glendale
Location

118 S Kenwood Street, Glendale, CA 91205
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Exceptional residence with beautiful designer features. Located at Kenwood and Broadway, adjacent to the world famous Americana and overlooking Glendale's most desirable city center Location. Kitchen with sleek quartz countertops, contrasting shades of cabinetry, dinning bar, and stainless steel BOSCH appliances. Modern elegance defines the bath with floating vanity, frameless glass shower, designer surfaces and fixtures, and Luxurious corner soaking tub. Interior spaces have been carefully designed for livability and entertaining, with open plan living and dining area, beautiful natural hued floors, modern recessed lighting, oversized doors, walking closet with built-ins and walkout terrace with garden feel like setup.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 South KENWOOD Street have any available units?
118 South KENWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 South KENWOOD Street have?
Some of 118 South KENWOOD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 South KENWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 South KENWOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 South KENWOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 118 South KENWOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 118 South KENWOOD Street offer parking?
No, 118 South KENWOOD Street does not offer parking.
Does 118 South KENWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 South KENWOOD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 South KENWOOD Street have a pool?
No, 118 South KENWOOD Street does not have a pool.
Does 118 South KENWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 118 South KENWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 118 South KENWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 South KENWOOD Street has units with dishwashers.
