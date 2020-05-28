118 South KENWOOD Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Exceptional residence with beautiful designer features. Located at Kenwood and Broadway, adjacent to the world famous Americana and overlooking Glendale's most desirable city center Location. Kitchen with sleek quartz countertops, contrasting shades of cabinetry, dinning bar, and stainless steel BOSCH appliances. Modern elegance defines the bath with floating vanity, frameless glass shower, designer surfaces and fixtures, and Luxurious corner soaking tub. Interior spaces have been carefully designed for livability and entertaining, with open plan living and dining area, beautiful natural hued floors, modern recessed lighting, oversized doors, walking closet with built-ins and walkout terrace with garden feel like setup.