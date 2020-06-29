All apartments in Glendale
116 1/2 Franklin Court - 1

116 1/2 Franklin Ct · No Longer Available
Location

116 1/2 Franklin Ct, Glendale, CA 91205
Citrus Grove

Amenities

hardwood floors
coffee bar
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
4 month furnished rental!! Available Feb 11-June 15. Charming upper unit in a 4-plex, this 1 bedroom apartment is close to everything. A stone's throw from the Glendale Civic Center, this property is a 20 minute drive to downtown Los Angeles, close to Burbank and the studios, as well as Pasadena, La Crescenta and La Canada. Many colorful boutiques and coffee shops are within walking distance. This is a perfect location from which to explore Los Angeles. CALL ELYSE (818) 274-9259
4 month furnished rental!! CALL (818) 274-9259
Charming upper unit in a 4-plex, this 1 bedroom apartment is close to everything. A stone's throw from the Glendale Civic Center, this property is a 20 minute drive to downtown Los Angeles, close to Burbank and the studios, as well as Pasadena, La Crescenta and La Canada. Many colorful boutiques and coffee shops are within walking distance. This is a perfect location from which to explore Los Angeles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 1/2 Franklin Court - 1 have any available units?
116 1/2 Franklin Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 1/2 Franklin Court - 1 have?
Some of 116 1/2 Franklin Court - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, coffee bar, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 1/2 Franklin Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
116 1/2 Franklin Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 1/2 Franklin Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 116 1/2 Franklin Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 116 1/2 Franklin Court - 1 offer parking?
No, 116 1/2 Franklin Court - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 116 1/2 Franklin Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 1/2 Franklin Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 1/2 Franklin Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 116 1/2 Franklin Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 116 1/2 Franklin Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 116 1/2 Franklin Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 116 1/2 Franklin Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 1/2 Franklin Court - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

