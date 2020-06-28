1155 North Brand Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

SPECIAL OFFER: $300 One-time Move-in discount for signed lease on or before 09/28/2019!!!



This captivating 1,103-square-foot apartment on the Verdugo Viejo neighborhood is unfurnished and well-ventilated.



It has two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The nice and spacious interior features polished hardwood and tile floor, sliding glass doors, and high vaulted ceilings. The living room area offers an awesome panoramic view of the surrounding neighborhood. Its lovely galley-type kitchen is equipped with white-painted cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage space, a glossy granite countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces for hopefully, a stress-free sleep. Its neat bathrooms are furnished with flush toilets, dual-sink vanity, and shower/tub combo enclosed in an aluminum-framed sliding glass panel.



In-unit washer and dryer along with ceiling fans, central A/C, and electric heating.



The exterior features a relaxing balcony--a cool spot for some much-needed R and R.



2 spots underground garage. Parking spot number: 804.



Sorry, no pets allowed by the HOA.



Tenant pays for the cable and internet.



The renter can freely use of the shared swimming pool!



Walk score: 79



The propertys location is very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.



Nearby Parks: Fremont Park, Nibley Park, Rossmoyne Park, and Milford Mini Park.



Nearby Schools:

Balboa Elementary School - 2.07 miles, 7/10

Eleanor J. Toll Middle School - 0.84 miles, 7/10

Herbert Hoover High School - 0.86 miles, 7/10

Mark Keppel Elementary School - 0.99 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

7 Riverside Rancho to Glendale Community College - 0.0 mile

2 Glendale Transportation Center to Stocker - 0.0 mile

1 Glendale Transportation Center to Stocker - 0.0 mile

92 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile



(RLNE5108869)