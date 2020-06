Amenities

hardwood floors parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious 2 bed 2 bath freshly painted condo in the Rossmoyne area of Glendale with bright rooms that include a beautiful view of mountains from each room. Tranquil and calm setting on the third floor. This wonderful unit comes with bamboo flooring, en suite master bedroom (bath, walk-in closet), ground floor swimming pool, and one parking space. Please text (818) 919-0750 for an appointment; available Saturday 9 am to 4 pm and Sunday from 1 pm to 4 pm.