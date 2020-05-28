All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1137 Central Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1137 Central Ave
Last updated March 21 2019 at 8:43 AM

1137 Central Ave

1137 N Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Verdugo Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1137 N Central Avenue, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
courtyard
gym
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Community Amenities

Green Community FeaturesSustainable lighting techniques to reduce energy consumption
Green Community FeaturesBike racks & bike storage for residents to store their bikes
Beautifully landscaped BBQ and picnic area
Lush Courtyards with Fountains
Close to Shopping and Dining
Pet Friendly - Cats and Small Dogs Welcome
Conference room

Green Community FeaturesRecycling bins located throughout the community
Sparkling Heated Swimming Pool with Sundeck and Spa
State of the Art Fitness Center
Close to Getty Center & LA Zoo
Close To Universal Studios
Gated Entrance with Controlled Access and Underground Parking

Apartment Amenities

Green Community FeaturesENERGY STAR appliances
Brook Furniture RentalBrook Furniture Rental
Fully Equipped Gourmet Kitchen with Microwave and Dishwasher
Stylish Designs that include Granite Countertops, Crown Molding and Two Tone Paint
Spacious Walk In Closets
European Style Cabinets
Fireplace
Disability Access
High Speed Internet Available

Green Community FeaturesEnergy-efficient windows
Flexible Lease Terms Available
Bright, Airy Floorplans with Separate Dining Rooms, High Ceilings and Ceiling Fans
Washer and Dryer in Apartment
Full Size Oval Oak Tubs
All Gas Appliances
Central Air Conditioning
Private Patio or Balcony

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 Central Ave have any available units?
1137 Central Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1137 Central Ave have?
Some of 1137 Central Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1137 Central Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 Central Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1137 Central Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1137 Central Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1137 Central Ave offers parking.
Does 1137 Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1137 Central Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 Central Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1137 Central Ave has a pool.
Does 1137 Central Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 1137 Central Ave has accessible units.
Does 1137 Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1137 Central Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Sublet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts