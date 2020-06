Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Introducing a beautiful remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in the heart of Glendale. Tastefully updated with engineered wood flooring, recessed lighting, laundry hook ups and wall unit AC units. Bright beautiful kitchen with white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. This home has plenty of driveway space, storage and offers a private covered patio and a yard that is perfect for bbq and entertaining.