1116 Ethel Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Newly remodeled & constructed single story ADU / back house in one of the best streets and neighborhoods in Glendale! | Enter through the gated driveway and walk to the front door of this 1 bedroom + 1 bathroom home | NEW Kitchen with tile floors, stainless steel appliances, open design to the living area with breakfast bar and farmhouse stainless steel sink | Living room features windows facing a green & lush yard and engineered wood wide plank floors | NEW Central air and heat for your comfort | NEW Stackable laundry inside of the unit in closet of living area | NEW spacious bathroom with standing shower with sliding glass door, tile floors and NEW vanity + toilet + fixtures | NEW Double pane windows | Recessed lighting in the large bedroom along with plenty of natural light from the windows | Abundance of on street parking available for tenant and their guests on beautiful tree lined street | Lease includes Water and Gas utilities | NEW separate electrical meter & wiring - tenant to pay for their own electricity bill & use | Patio area in front of unit by front door for the use & enjoyment of tenant | Easy access to nearby 134 & 2 freeways | Close proximity to Americana, Galleria, Montrose village of shops & cafes & much more!