All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like
1116 Ethel Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1116 Ethel Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1116 Ethel Street

1116 Ethel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1116 Ethel Street, Glendale, CA 91207
Rossmoyne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Newly remodeled & constructed single story ADU / back house in one of the best streets and neighborhoods in Glendale! | Enter through the gated driveway and walk to the front door of this 1 bedroom + 1 bathroom home | NEW Kitchen with tile floors, stainless steel appliances, open design to the living area with breakfast bar and farmhouse stainless steel sink | Living room features windows facing a green & lush yard and engineered wood wide plank floors | NEW Central air and heat for your comfort | NEW Stackable laundry inside of the unit in closet of living area | NEW spacious bathroom with standing shower with sliding glass door, tile floors and NEW vanity + toilet + fixtures | NEW Double pane windows | Recessed lighting in the large bedroom along with plenty of natural light from the windows | Abundance of on street parking available for tenant and their guests on beautiful tree lined street | Lease includes Water and Gas utilities | NEW separate electrical meter & wiring - tenant to pay for their own electricity bill & use | Patio area in front of unit by front door for the use & enjoyment of tenant | Easy access to nearby 134 & 2 freeways | Close proximity to Americana, Galleria, Montrose village of shops & cafes & much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Similar Listings

Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1116 Ethel Street have any available units?
1116 Ethel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 Ethel Street have?
Some of 1116 Ethel Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Ethel Street currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Ethel Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Ethel Street pet-friendly?
No, 1116 Ethel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1116 Ethel Street offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Ethel Street does offer parking.
Does 1116 Ethel Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 Ethel Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Ethel Street have a pool?
No, 1116 Ethel Street does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Ethel Street have accessible units?
No, 1116 Ethel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Ethel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 Ethel Street has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap PlacesGlendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyardVerdugo ViejoCitrus GroveTropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts