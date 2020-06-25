1112 East LEXINGTON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming home freshly remodeled with new high end finishes near Peidmont Park. REAR house in a duplex has well separated newly landscaped YARD for privacy and a one car garage. Open floor plan has new hardwood floors, recessed lighting, custom paint and new windows. Modern kitchen has gorgeous top of the line stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, new cabinetry and WASHER DRYER IN UNIT. Two new bathrooms have new vanities, lighting and tile. Bedrooms have closet organizers and good lighting. Quiet pets ok. Garage for storage. Driveway parking. Available now!