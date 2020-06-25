All apartments in Glendale
Location

1112 E Lexington Drive, Glendale, CA 91206
Citrus Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming home freshly remodeled with new high end finishes near Peidmont Park. REAR house in a duplex has well separated newly landscaped YARD for privacy and a one car garage. Open floor plan has new hardwood floors, recessed lighting, custom paint and new windows. Modern kitchen has gorgeous top of the line stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, new cabinetry and WASHER DRYER IN UNIT. Two new bathrooms have new vanities, lighting and tile. Bedrooms have closet organizers and good lighting. Quiet pets ok. Garage for storage. Driveway parking. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 East LEXINGTON Drive have any available units?
1112 East LEXINGTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 East LEXINGTON Drive have?
Some of 1112 East LEXINGTON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 East LEXINGTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1112 East LEXINGTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 East LEXINGTON Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 East LEXINGTON Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1112 East LEXINGTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1112 East LEXINGTON Drive offers parking.
Does 1112 East LEXINGTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 East LEXINGTON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 East LEXINGTON Drive have a pool?
No, 1112 East LEXINGTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1112 East LEXINGTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 1112 East LEXINGTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 East LEXINGTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 East LEXINGTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
