111 W Mountain Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely house like townhouse located in prestigious N. Glendale surrounded by million-dollar homes. Safe neighborhood in Safe city. It offers 2 nice size bedrooms and 1 bath, large living room with ample dining area, nice kitchen, detached one car private garage. Hardwood floors, tile in the bathroom and the kitchen, high ceilings, lots of closet space. Water included. Access from the driveway directly to the kitchen for the easy grocery unloading. Gated one car private garage with storage space. City and mountain views from upstairs bedrooms. Unit sits away from the street in the quit 10 units building with the beautiful park like front yard and huge avocado tree. Laundry room with close to the back door of the unit. Quality schools. Easy freeway access to commute anywhere in Southern California. Minutes to Burbank studios, downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood nightlife, Old town Pasadena.