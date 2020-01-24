All apartments in Glendale
111 W Mountain Street

111 W Mountain Street · No Longer Available
Location

111 W Mountain Street, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely house like townhouse located in prestigious N. Glendale surrounded by million-dollar homes. Safe neighborhood in Safe city. It offers 2 nice size bedrooms and 1 bath, large living room with ample dining area, nice kitchen, detached one car private garage. Hardwood floors, tile in the bathroom and the kitchen, high ceilings, lots of closet space. Water included. Access from the driveway directly to the kitchen for the easy grocery unloading. Gated one car private garage with storage space. City and mountain views from upstairs bedrooms. Unit sits away from the street in the quit 10 units building with the beautiful park like front yard and huge avocado tree. Laundry room with close to the back door of the unit. Quality schools. Easy freeway access to commute anywhere in Southern California. Minutes to Burbank studios, downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood nightlife, Old town Pasadena.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 W Mountain Street have any available units?
111 W Mountain Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 W Mountain Street have?
Some of 111 W Mountain Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 W Mountain Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 W Mountain Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 W Mountain Street pet-friendly?
No, 111 W Mountain Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 111 W Mountain Street offer parking?
Yes, 111 W Mountain Street offers parking.
Does 111 W Mountain Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 W Mountain Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 W Mountain Street have a pool?
No, 111 W Mountain Street does not have a pool.
Does 111 W Mountain Street have accessible units?
No, 111 W Mountain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 W Mountain Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 W Mountain Street does not have units with dishwashers.
