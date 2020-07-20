All apartments in Glendale
1013 Allen Avenue

Location

1013 Allen Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201
Grandview

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this modern/chic designed condominium that's nothing short of amazing! This centrally located 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of Glendale has great features. This beautiful unit has been tastefully upgraded with recessed lighting, laminate floors throughout and a kitchen designed with easy flowing access to the dining and living areas. Bedrooms include mirrored closet doors and large window views that offer plenty of natural lighting. Enjoy a convenient, in-unit laundry area. This condo includes a covered parking stall in the community garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Allen Avenue have any available units?
1013 Allen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 1013 Allen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Allen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Allen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Allen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1013 Allen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Allen Avenue offers parking.
Does 1013 Allen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Allen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Allen Avenue have a pool?
No, 1013 Allen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Allen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1013 Allen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Allen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Allen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Allen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Allen Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
