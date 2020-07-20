1013 Allen Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this modern/chic designed condominium that's nothing short of amazing! This centrally located 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of Glendale has great features. This beautiful unit has been tastefully upgraded with recessed lighting, laminate floors throughout and a kitchen designed with easy flowing access to the dining and living areas. Bedrooms include mirrored closet doors and large window views that offer plenty of natural lighting. Enjoy a convenient, in-unit laundry area. This condo includes a covered parking stall in the community garage.