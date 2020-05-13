All apartments in Fullerton
817 El Mirador Drive
817 El Mirador Drive

817 El Mirador Dr · No Longer Available
817 El Mirador Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
alarm system
Beautiful Mid Century Ranch in the highly sought-after President Homes tract. Just blocks away from award winning Beechwood K-8 school.Quiet,safe,family oriented neighborhood. Just a short drive to Troy and Fullerton High Schools,minutes to Cal State Fullerton. Brea Creek,Fullerton and Coyote Hills golf courses minutes away. Both downtown Fullerton and Brea just a short drive. Completely remodeled, while still retaining the Mid Century charm. Brand new gas oven and cook top,vent hood,dishwasher and garbage disposal. New recessed LED can lighting on dimmers throughout. New paint in all rooms and exterior wood siding.New carpet in all rooms. Ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms. Original wood casework refinished in white lacquer in kitchen and bathrooms. All new modern brushed stainless steel hardware on cabinets and passage doors. Central A/C and heat.ADT alarm system. Weekly gardener. Oak flooring in Entry, Kitchen and Family Room. Wood burning fire place. Sprinklers in front and back yards. New princess toilets. Refrigerator,washer/dryer to be provided by tenant.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 817 El Mirador Drive have any available units?
817 El Mirador Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 El Mirador Drive have?
Some of 817 El Mirador Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 El Mirador Drive currently offering any rent specials?
817 El Mirador Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 El Mirador Drive pet-friendly?
No, 817 El Mirador Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 817 El Mirador Drive offer parking?
No, 817 El Mirador Drive does not offer parking.
Does 817 El Mirador Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 El Mirador Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 El Mirador Drive have a pool?
No, 817 El Mirador Drive does not have a pool.
Does 817 El Mirador Drive have accessible units?
No, 817 El Mirador Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 817 El Mirador Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 El Mirador Drive has units with dishwashers.
