817 El Mirador Drive

Beautiful Mid Century Ranch in the highly sought-after President Homes tract. Just blocks away from award winning Beechwood K-8 school.Quiet,safe,family oriented neighborhood. Just a short drive to Troy and Fullerton High Schools,minutes to Cal State Fullerton. Brea Creek,Fullerton and Coyote Hills golf courses minutes away. Both downtown Fullerton and Brea just a short drive. Completely remodeled, while still retaining the Mid Century charm. Brand new gas oven and cook top,vent hood,dishwasher and garbage disposal. New recessed LED can lighting on dimmers throughout. New paint in all rooms and exterior wood siding.New carpet in all rooms. Ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms. Original wood casework refinished in white lacquer in kitchen and bathrooms. All new modern brushed stainless steel hardware on cabinets and passage doors. Central A/C and heat.ADT alarm system. Weekly gardener. Oak flooring in Entry, Kitchen and Family Room. Wood burning fire place. Sprinklers in front and back yards. New princess toilets. Refrigerator,washer/dryer to be provided by tenant.