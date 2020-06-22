All apartments in Fullerton
813 Delphine Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

813 Delphine Pl

813 N Delphine Pl · No Longer Available
Location

813 N Delphine Pl, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to 813 Delphine Place! This large 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the serene neighborhood of Sunny Hills. This cozy home is located on a cul de sac and offers a huge driveway that can accommodate an RV amongst other vehicles. The other features include a large living room, dining room, kitchen and inside laundry. In the kitchen you will find a dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and plenty of storage along with an sitting island. The laundry room includes both washer and dryer. This home is immaculate and has recently been painted and new carpet. This home shows pride of ownership as you enter the lush backyard with pool and BBQ area. The backyard features several fruit trees as well as a 2 car garage in the rear of the property. Call or email today to set up private appointment to view this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Delphine Pl have any available units?
813 Delphine Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 Delphine Pl have?
Some of 813 Delphine Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Delphine Pl currently offering any rent specials?
813 Delphine Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Delphine Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 Delphine Pl is pet friendly.
Does 813 Delphine Pl offer parking?
Yes, 813 Delphine Pl does offer parking.
Does 813 Delphine Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 Delphine Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Delphine Pl have a pool?
Yes, 813 Delphine Pl has a pool.
Does 813 Delphine Pl have accessible units?
No, 813 Delphine Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Delphine Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 Delphine Pl has units with dishwashers.
