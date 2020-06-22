813 Delphine Pl

Amenities

Welcome to 813 Delphine Place! This large 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the serene neighborhood of Sunny Hills. This cozy home is located on a cul de sac and offers a huge driveway that can accommodate an RV amongst other vehicles. The other features include a large living room, dining room, kitchen and inside laundry. In the kitchen you will find a dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and plenty of storage along with an sitting island. The laundry room includes both washer and dryer. This home is immaculate and has recently been painted and new carpet. This home shows pride of ownership as you enter the lush backyard with pool and BBQ area. The backyard features several fruit trees as well as a 2 car garage in the rear of the property. Call or email today to set up private appointment to view this home.