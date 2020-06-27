812 Rodeo Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

If you've been waiting to live in Sunny Hills Estates on Rodeo Road this is chance. This charming home for lease located in awarding winning Laguna Rd, Parks Jr High and Sunny Hills High School district. This inviting home offers a wonderful combination of beautiful upgrades and calming ambiance within the pristine Sunny Hills neighborhood and is just minutes from Downtown Fullerton and St. Jude Hospital. Features refinished hardwood floors on the main floor, window shutters, crown moldings, recessed lighting and so much more. Main level boasts an open and spacious living room with fireplace, open beamed ceilings, and large terrace; a wonderful remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage, breakfast nook and built in desk. Also located on the main floor are two bedrooms a full bathroom with deep soaking tub and separate shower and the master suite with its own en-suite bathroom. Additional living space downstairs includes the large family room with brick fireplace as well as the over sized bedroom, both with French doors leading to the lovely brick patio and rear yard, plus a large laundry room and full bath. Expansive wrap around driveway, two car garage, and carport offer plenty of parking for guests as well as possible RV/boat parking. This home is available now and ready to call home.