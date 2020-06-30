All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:47 AM

630 Brookline Place

630 Brookline Place · No Longer Available
Location

630 Brookline Place, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Home For the Holidays!! Welcome to Breathtaking Fairway Village Townhome ,This Property features Vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom ,24 Hour Guard Gated community, Beautiful Wood floors and tile throughout open space home, Originally 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, one of the bedrooms was converted into TV room that has direct access to garage and can still be used as a bedroom. Community Amenities include Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts, clubhouse , walking trails, Close to shopping. you have to see it to appreciate its beauty

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Brookline Place have any available units?
630 Brookline Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 Brookline Place have?
Some of 630 Brookline Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Brookline Place currently offering any rent specials?
630 Brookline Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Brookline Place pet-friendly?
No, 630 Brookline Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 630 Brookline Place offer parking?
Yes, 630 Brookline Place offers parking.
Does 630 Brookline Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Brookline Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Brookline Place have a pool?
Yes, 630 Brookline Place has a pool.
Does 630 Brookline Place have accessible units?
No, 630 Brookline Place does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Brookline Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 Brookline Place has units with dishwashers.

