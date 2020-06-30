630 Brookline Place

Amenities

Home For the Holidays!! Welcome to Breathtaking Fairway Village Townhome ,This Property features Vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom ,24 Hour Guard Gated community, Beautiful Wood floors and tile throughout open space home, Originally 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, one of the bedrooms was converted into TV room that has direct access to garage and can still be used as a bedroom. Community Amenities include Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts, clubhouse , walking trails, Close to shopping. you have to see it to appreciate its beauty