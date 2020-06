505 S Newell Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

JUST MOVE RIGHT IN TO THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH REMODELED HOME. SECLUDED FROM THE STREET WITH A MATURE HEDGE, THE EXTRA LARGE CONCRETE DRIVEWAY LEADS TO THE GARAGE AND A BONUS ROOM/WORKSHOP/OFFICE. NEW DUAL PANED WINDOWS AND DOORS, CENTRAL HEATING AND AIR CONDITIONING WILL KEEP YOU COMFORTABLE YEAR ROUND. THE GOURMET KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW EURO WHITE APPLIANCES INCLUDING A DISHWASHER, BUILT-IN GAS RANGE AND WALL OVEN ACCENTED BY GRANITE BACK SPLASH. DISPLAY CABINETS WITH GLASS FRONTS AND TILE FLOORS. THERE IS A CUSTOM OPENING THAT LEADS TO THE LIVING ROOM AND SERVES AS A BREAKFAST COUNTER.

THE FORMAL LIVING ROOM HAS A WALL TO WALL STONE FIREPLACE AND WORRY FREE TILE FLOORS. 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS, ONE IS A TUB SHOWER AND THE OTHER A LARGE LOW DAM SHOWER, BOTH HAVE A CUSTOM TILE SURROUND. THE VANITY AREAS ARE GRANITE TOPS AND THE FLOORS ARE TILE. A LARGE COVERED PATIO OVERLOOKS A LARGE GREEN LAWN. THERE IS A CONVENIENT GARDEN SHED. THE IS AN INDIVIDUAL ROOM FOR THE LAUNDRY.