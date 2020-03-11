500 E. Commonwealth Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking fireplace media room range

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking media room

Fullerton 3br 2 bath. Housing & Sec.8 considered - Property Id: 191632



3 BR. 2 Bath Single story home.

Large Living Room with gas Fireplace, Dinning Room, Central Heating and Air, Washer Dryer Hook up for Stackable unit,

Large Kitchen with room for Breakfast nook.

Low Maintenance cement back yard patio area over 450 sq. ft.

No garage, but does have a private parking space

and off street parking when available.



Walking distance to Old Town Fullerton, Fullerton College,Farmers Market,Train Station,Restaurants,Shopping, Movie Theaters.

Top Rated Schools,

Excellent parks for every need.

Close to Disneyland, Knotts Berry Farm, Honda Center for concerts,Anaheim Stadium, Anaheim Convention Center,and much more..

Freeway access to 5, 55, 57, 91,

Airports Fullerton 3 miles, John Wayne 18miles,

Long Beach 25 miles, Ontario 29 miles,LAX 33 miles.

Must have FICO score of 700 or above.

No Pets,

Rent $2,650.00 mo. Security Deposit $2,500.00

Upon final acceptance of application by owner, all information to be verified by Lessors agent and paid for by Tenant.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191632

Property Id 191632



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5405959)