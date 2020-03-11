All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

500 E. Commonwealth Ave

500 East Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

500 East Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832
Downtown Fullerton

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
media room
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Fullerton 3br 2 bath. Housing & Sec.8 considered - Property Id: 191632

3 BR. 2 Bath Single story home.
Large Living Room with gas Fireplace, Dinning Room, Central Heating and Air, Washer Dryer Hook up for Stackable unit,
Large Kitchen with room for Breakfast nook.
Low Maintenance cement back yard patio area over 450 sq. ft.
No garage, but does have a private parking space
and off street parking when available.

Walking distance to Old Town Fullerton, Fullerton College,Farmers Market,Train Station,Restaurants,Shopping, Movie Theaters.
Top Rated Schools,
Excellent parks for every need.
Close to Disneyland, Knotts Berry Farm, Honda Center for concerts,Anaheim Stadium, Anaheim Convention Center,and much more..
Freeway access to 5, 55, 57, 91,
Airports Fullerton 3 miles, John Wayne 18miles,
Long Beach 25 miles, Ontario 29 miles,LAX 33 miles.
Must have FICO score of 700 or above.
No Pets,
Rent $2,650.00 mo. Security Deposit $2,500.00
Upon final acceptance of application by owner, all information to be verified by Lessors agent and paid for by Tenant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191632
Property Id 191632

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5405959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 E. Commonwealth Ave have any available units?
500 E. Commonwealth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 E. Commonwealth Ave have?
Some of 500 E. Commonwealth Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 E. Commonwealth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
500 E. Commonwealth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 E. Commonwealth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 500 E. Commonwealth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 500 E. Commonwealth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 500 E. Commonwealth Ave offers parking.
Does 500 E. Commonwealth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 E. Commonwealth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 E. Commonwealth Ave have a pool?
No, 500 E. Commonwealth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 500 E. Commonwealth Ave have accessible units?
No, 500 E. Commonwealth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 500 E. Commonwealth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 E. Commonwealth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

