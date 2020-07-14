All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 435 E Truslow Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
435 E Truslow Ave
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

435 E Truslow Ave

435 E Truslow Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Downtown Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

435 E Truslow Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832
Downtown Fullerton

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Available 01/30/20 Truslow Front House - Property Id: 203755

There are 2 houses on the lot ... front house is for rent.

There will be an open house on Saturday January 25 from 12;00 noon to 4:00pm.

Freshly cleaned up smaller home with approximately 160 square foot rear deck, washer and dryer hookup. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE !
Drive by to see house and neighborhood before applying.
Please don't disturb the renters in the back house. Thank you
NO ANIMALS. Thank you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203755
Property Id 203755

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5462603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 E Truslow Ave have any available units?
435 E Truslow Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 E Truslow Ave have?
Some of 435 E Truslow Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 E Truslow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
435 E Truslow Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 E Truslow Ave pet-friendly?
No, 435 E Truslow Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 435 E Truslow Ave offer parking?
No, 435 E Truslow Ave does not offer parking.
Does 435 E Truslow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 E Truslow Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 E Truslow Ave have a pool?
No, 435 E Truslow Ave does not have a pool.
Does 435 E Truslow Ave have accessible units?
No, 435 E Truslow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 435 E Truslow Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 E Truslow Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
3028-36 Quartz Lane
3028 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with ParkingFullerton Apartments with Pool
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College