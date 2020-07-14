435 E Truslow Ave

Amenities
Available 01/30/20 Truslow Front House - Property Id: 203755
There are 2 houses on the lot ... front house is for rent.
There will be an open house on Saturday January 25 from 12;00 noon to 4:00pm.
Freshly cleaned up smaller home with approximately 160 square foot rear deck, washer and dryer hookup. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE !
Drive by to see house and neighborhood before applying.
Please don't disturb the renters in the back house. Thank you
NO ANIMALS. Thank you

No Pets Allowed
