4125 Carol Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Cozy town-home with 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom upstairs and another 1/2 guest bathroom downstairs. Newly painted with spacious bedrooms and each bedroom featuring a step-out balcony. Open kitchen and living room floor plan downstairs with granite kitchen counter. All appliances shown in photos are included for use. Indoor laundry room with washing machine and dryer also provided for use. Attached garage can house one car comfortably. For family with more cars, two more cars can be parked in front of garage. Convenient location near major roads and diverse options of supermarkets nearby. Owner have loved the house very much and is ready to welcome a new family. Refrigerator, washing machine and dryers are all included. Neighbors and owner are very friendly and easy going. Please take a good look of all the great features this lovely home have to offer! Looking forward to seeing you!