4125 Carol Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4125 Carol Drive

4125 Carol Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4125 Carol Dr, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Cozy town-home with 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom upstairs and another 1/2 guest bathroom downstairs. Newly painted with spacious bedrooms and each bedroom featuring a step-out balcony. Open kitchen and living room floor plan downstairs with granite kitchen counter. All appliances shown in photos are included for use. Indoor laundry room with washing machine and dryer also provided for use. Attached garage can house one car comfortably. For family with more cars, two more cars can be parked in front of garage. Convenient location near major roads and diverse options of supermarkets nearby. Owner have loved the house very much and is ready to welcome a new family. Refrigerator, washing machine and dryers are all included. Neighbors and owner are very friendly and easy going. Please take a good look of all the great features this lovely home have to offer! Looking forward to seeing you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 Carol Drive have any available units?
4125 Carol Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4125 Carol Drive have?
Some of 4125 Carol Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 Carol Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4125 Carol Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 Carol Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4125 Carol Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 4125 Carol Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4125 Carol Drive does offer parking.
Does 4125 Carol Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4125 Carol Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 Carol Drive have a pool?
No, 4125 Carol Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4125 Carol Drive have accessible units?
No, 4125 Carol Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 Carol Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4125 Carol Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
