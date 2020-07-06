All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 3813 Tunales Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
3813 Tunales Drive
Last updated April 19 2020 at 9:25 AM

3813 Tunales Drive

3813 North Tunales Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
La Habra City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3813 North Tunales Drive, Fullerton, CA 92835
La Habra City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Serene & Beautiful Single Story Fullerton home. LARGE lot, trees, flowers, foliage, birds, very quiet. This 3 bedroom home, comes complete with a bath for each bedroom room, 1 brand NEW! You will see this home features designer touches: Newer paint, trey ceilings, molding, chair rails, spacious kitchen, larger island, gas cook top, stone, all stainless. Cabinets feature some glass doors & pull out pantry shelves! Formal dining room, room for larger table & even a hutch! Living room with cozy fireplace, hardwood floors through most of home. Floor plan is perfect for hosting parties & one bed & bath is on opposite side of home. Master features trey ceilings, separate Jacuzzi tub & stone shower. Master walk in closet & additional closet dressing area. You can enter the backyard directly from master into a peaceful surrounding or enter from the sliding doors from the living room. Exterior is a entertainers delight, separate areas of grass & patios. Property has circular driveway in front and a 2 car garage on the side and a space behind gate for small RV. 3 miles from Brea Mall, movies, walking trails! Owner seeking tenants with stable length of time & good credit. No smoking, prefer no pets. Such a great opportunity to call this your home. 1 year lease but owner would welcome many years as there are no plans to sell.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 Tunales Drive have any available units?
3813 Tunales Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3813 Tunales Drive have?
Some of 3813 Tunales Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 Tunales Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Tunales Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Tunales Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3813 Tunales Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 3813 Tunales Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3813 Tunales Drive offers parking.
Does 3813 Tunales Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 Tunales Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Tunales Drive have a pool?
No, 3813 Tunales Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3813 Tunales Drive have accessible units?
No, 3813 Tunales Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Tunales Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3813 Tunales Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College