3813 Tunales Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Serene & Beautiful Single Story Fullerton home. LARGE lot, trees, flowers, foliage, birds, very quiet. This 3 bedroom home, comes complete with a bath for each bedroom room, 1 brand NEW! You will see this home features designer touches: Newer paint, trey ceilings, molding, chair rails, spacious kitchen, larger island, gas cook top, stone, all stainless. Cabinets feature some glass doors & pull out pantry shelves! Formal dining room, room for larger table & even a hutch! Living room with cozy fireplace, hardwood floors through most of home. Floor plan is perfect for hosting parties & one bed & bath is on opposite side of home. Master features trey ceilings, separate Jacuzzi tub & stone shower. Master walk in closet & additional closet dressing area. You can enter the backyard directly from master into a peaceful surrounding or enter from the sliding doors from the living room. Exterior is a entertainers delight, separate areas of grass & patios. Property has circular driveway in front and a 2 car garage on the side and a space behind gate for small RV. 3 miles from Brea Mall, movies, walking trails! Owner seeking tenants with stable length of time & good credit. No smoking, prefer no pets. Such a great opportunity to call this your home. 1 year lease but owner would welcome many years as there are no plans to sell.