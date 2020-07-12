/
la habra city
131 Apartments for rent in La Habra City, La Habra, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
2 Units Available
Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vista Ridge in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
6 Units Available
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at La Habra Woods Apartments in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1210 W Lambert Rd Unit 60
1210 West Lambert Road, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This highly upgraded 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Woodlake Village Condo has 992 Sqft. Ceramic tile flooring at entry, kitchen, and bathroom. "Wood look" porcelain flooring in the living room and hallway. Earth tone carpeting in both bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
409 W Mountain View Avenue
409 West Mountain View Avenue, La Habra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1042 sqft
Move-in condition 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom town home in nice area of La Habra. Laminated wood floor through out. Sit-in bay window in spacious living room with cozy fireplace.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
536 W. Greenwood Ave.
536 West Greenwood Avenue, La Habra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1660 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Craftsman Home - RENT ME! - A Beautiful Remodeled Craftsman Home sits on a quiet neighborhood within walking distance to schools, stores and restaurants.
Last updated August 20 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
602 Archwood Avenue
602 N Archwood Avenue, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1032 sqft
Come home to this beautiful end unit townhome! This 2 bedroom home is open and airy for your living needs. A great living room with custom window shutters welcomes you when you walk in and opens to the bright kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of La Habra City
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,225
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
3 Units Available
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
940 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You've seen the rest, now see the BEST! Monterra Springs is located in the beautiful city of La Habra. Come visit us today and see for yourself! You will be greeted by our friendly leasing professionals.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1182 Steele
1182 Steele Drive, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,299
2189 sqft
Single Story Pool home in Brea - Single Story Home. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Formal living, and dining room, office and library, cozy family room with fire place, bar and a refreshing pool with lots of entertaining space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3733 N Harbor Boulevard
3733 North Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1210 sqft
Great Location! Monarch Manor Townhome. A iry and Quiet A rea Two Story Townhome style. 2 Bedrooms & 1.5 Baths. Triple Pane Windows with Blinds. Spacious Living Room with Laminate Wood Flooring with cozy Fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
16521 Stonehaven Court
16521 Stonehaven Court, La Mirada, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1051 sqft
LISTING AGENT SHANELL CHOI 714-742-2378 SHANELLKCHOI@GMAIL.COM
Results within 5 miles of La Habra City
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd, Rowland Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
850 sqft
Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,643
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,101
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
112 Units Available
UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
800 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to clubhouse, pool table and fire pit. Next to California State University, Fullerton. Close to Orange Freeway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,755
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,652
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1010 sqft
Luxury community with a resort-style pool, BBQ and picnic areas. Dual master suites with mirrored closet doors. Quick access to the 57 and 91 freeways in central Orange County.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1050 sqft
Serene, gated community with large one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Units have hardwood-style flooring and walk-in closets. Enjoy the sand volleyball court, fitness studio and resort-style swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
950 sqft
Quiet, gated community with spacious apartment homes featuring private patios or balconies, ample parking and hardwood-style flooring. Large swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour laundry center. Close to major highways.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
7 Units Available
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1137 sqft
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,941
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
23 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln, Placentia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1437 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Discover Carlyle Square Apartment Homes, an intimate gated enclave of inspired townhome living.
