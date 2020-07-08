All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

3516 W Flower Avenue

3516 West Flower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3516 West Flower Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Please text 626-679-3636 for appointment.
Completely upgraded. Scraped ceilings, recessed lighting, wide-plank distressed hardwood floors throughout the home. Cathedral ceilings with a dramatic bay window in the living room. The master bedroom with walk-in closets. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with granite counters and custom wood cabinets. Dual-pane glass windows. Beautifully remodeled bathrooms with custom porcelain in tile. Cozy fireplace in the family room adjacent to the kitchen. gorgeous stained glass entry door. Nice and quiet area, close to schools, shopping mall free way entrance, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 W Flower Avenue have any available units?
3516 W Flower Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3516 W Flower Avenue have?
Some of 3516 W Flower Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 W Flower Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3516 W Flower Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 W Flower Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3516 W Flower Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 3516 W Flower Avenue offer parking?
No, 3516 W Flower Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3516 W Flower Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 W Flower Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 W Flower Avenue have a pool?
No, 3516 W Flower Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3516 W Flower Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3516 W Flower Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 W Flower Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 W Flower Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

