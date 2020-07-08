3516 W Flower Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Please text 626-679-3636 for appointment.

Completely upgraded. Scraped ceilings, recessed lighting, wide-plank distressed hardwood floors throughout the home. Cathedral ceilings with a dramatic bay window in the living room. The master bedroom with walk-in closets. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with granite counters and custom wood cabinets. Dual-pane glass windows. Beautifully remodeled bathrooms with custom porcelain in tile. Cozy fireplace in the family room adjacent to the kitchen. gorgeous stained glass entry door. Nice and quiet area, close to schools, shopping mall free way entrance, etc.