3107 Maple Avenue

Beautiful North Fullerton home in a quite neighborhood. It was remodeled and upgraded 4 years ago with upgraded laminated hardwood flooring, granite kitchen and bath counter-tops, newer cabinets, newer air conditioning unit, gorgeous double pane windows and patio doors. The spacious living and dining areas are perfect for gatherings and entertainments. The master bedroom-suite has a large walk-in closet. Additional 2 bedrooms and a bath are at the other side of the house for maximum privacy. 2-Car garage has direct access to home. Walking distance to Rolling Hills Elementary School, Craig Park and Brea Mall; very close to CSUF , Fullerton College and freeways. The beautiful, spacious drought-conscious front and back yards were professionally designed and landscaped!