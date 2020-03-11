All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 3107 Maple Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
3107 Maple Avenue
Last updated June 16 2019 at 2:06 AM

3107 Maple Avenue

3107 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3107 Maple Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful North Fullerton home in a quite neighborhood. It was remodeled and upgraded 4 years ago with upgraded laminated hardwood flooring, granite kitchen and bath counter-tops, newer cabinets, newer air conditioning unit, gorgeous double pane windows and patio doors. The spacious living and dining areas are perfect for gatherings and entertainments. The master bedroom-suite has a large walk-in closet. Additional 2 bedrooms and a bath are at the other side of the house for maximum privacy. 2-Car garage has direct access to home. Walking distance to Rolling Hills Elementary School, Craig Park and Brea Mall; very close to CSUF , Fullerton College and freeways. The beautiful, spacious drought-conscious front and back yards were professionally designed and landscaped!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 Maple Avenue have any available units?
3107 Maple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3107 Maple Avenue have?
Some of 3107 Maple Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3107 Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3107 Maple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3107 Maple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 3107 Maple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3107 Maple Avenue offers parking.
Does 3107 Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 Maple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 Maple Avenue have a pool?
No, 3107 Maple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3107 Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3107 Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3107 Maple Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College