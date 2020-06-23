Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub

Welcome to 3046 Associated Road, Unit #39 - LOWER level unit, located in the Parkridge Condominiums Community. BEAUTIFUL Private GATED community, Incredible open and spacious single story unit, private patio with plenty of room to sit and relax and bbq, living room with BRAND NEW wood flooring throughout, breakfast bar area, kitchen with plenty of counter space and HUGE pantry, shower and tub full bathroom with extra closet space, HUGE OVERSIZE WALK IN bedroom closet, Central A/C. Steps away from enclosed one car garage detached #39 with the option to add a second carport, plenty of guest parking! Common areas include POOL, heated spa, laundry room, workout gym, clubhouse. Water, insurance, sewer and trash are included. Steps away from Craig Regional Park, Brea Mall, only one mile from Cal State Fullerton, restaurants, shopping and more, easy freeway access.