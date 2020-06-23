All apartments in Fullerton
3046 Associated Road
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:42 AM

3046 Associated Road

3046 Associated Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3046 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Welcome to 3046 Associated Road, Unit #39 - LOWER level unit, located in the Parkridge Condominiums Community. BEAUTIFUL Private GATED community, Incredible open and spacious single story unit, private patio with plenty of room to sit and relax and bbq, living room with BRAND NEW wood flooring throughout, breakfast bar area, kitchen with plenty of counter space and HUGE pantry, shower and tub full bathroom with extra closet space, HUGE OVERSIZE WALK IN bedroom closet, Central A/C. Steps away from enclosed one car garage detached #39 with the option to add a second carport, plenty of guest parking! Common areas include POOL, heated spa, laundry room, workout gym, clubhouse. Water, insurance, sewer and trash are included. Steps away from Craig Regional Park, Brea Mall, only one mile from Cal State Fullerton, restaurants, shopping and more, easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3046 Associated Road have any available units?
3046 Associated Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3046 Associated Road have?
Some of 3046 Associated Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3046 Associated Road currently offering any rent specials?
3046 Associated Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3046 Associated Road pet-friendly?
No, 3046 Associated Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 3046 Associated Road offer parking?
Yes, 3046 Associated Road offers parking.
Does 3046 Associated Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3046 Associated Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3046 Associated Road have a pool?
Yes, 3046 Associated Road has a pool.
Does 3046 Associated Road have accessible units?
No, 3046 Associated Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3046 Associated Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3046 Associated Road does not have units with dishwashers.
