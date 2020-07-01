All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 3040 Terraza Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
3040 Terraza Place
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:05 AM

3040 Terraza Place

3040 Terraza Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3040 Terraza Place, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
Nestled within the Laguna Lake Park homes in Sunny Hills, this 1/2 acre view gated Estate includes double master suites. Remodeled and expanded in 2006; this inviting Estate includes 5 bedrooms plus a den (could be used as a 6th bedrooms). Main master suite is located upstairs away from the other 4 bedrooms. So many amazing areas and upscale features to enjoy through out home that includes high ceilings, Travertine flooring, dual pane windows, atrium doors, recessed lighting, formal dining room, formal living room, family room fireplace, game room, great room with sliders to backyard in each room facing backyard, sitting room and grand entry. Executive chef Kitchen includes a prep kitchen off of main kitchen, prep kitchen includes stove, microwave and sink, main kitchen includes: breakfast bar, eating area, access to formal dining room, opens up into family room. Impressive exterior with towering metal and glass entry doors. Entertainers backyard with pool, stone patio, waterfall, spa, large wood deck and views. Nearby Laguna Lake, Fullerton Loop hiking trail, biking, equestrian trails. Top notch awarding winning schools: Laguna Rd, Parks and Sunny Hills High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3040 Terraza Place have any available units?
3040 Terraza Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3040 Terraza Place have?
Some of 3040 Terraza Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3040 Terraza Place currently offering any rent specials?
3040 Terraza Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 Terraza Place pet-friendly?
No, 3040 Terraza Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 3040 Terraza Place offer parking?
Yes, 3040 Terraza Place offers parking.
Does 3040 Terraza Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3040 Terraza Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 Terraza Place have a pool?
Yes, 3040 Terraza Place has a pool.
Does 3040 Terraza Place have accessible units?
No, 3040 Terraza Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 Terraza Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3040 Terraza Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College