3040 Terraza Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool hot tub

Nestled within the Laguna Lake Park homes in Sunny Hills, this 1/2 acre view gated Estate includes double master suites. Remodeled and expanded in 2006; this inviting Estate includes 5 bedrooms plus a den (could be used as a 6th bedrooms). Main master suite is located upstairs away from the other 4 bedrooms. So many amazing areas and upscale features to enjoy through out home that includes high ceilings, Travertine flooring, dual pane windows, atrium doors, recessed lighting, formal dining room, formal living room, family room fireplace, game room, great room with sliders to backyard in each room facing backyard, sitting room and grand entry. Executive chef Kitchen includes a prep kitchen off of main kitchen, prep kitchen includes stove, microwave and sink, main kitchen includes: breakfast bar, eating area, access to formal dining room, opens up into family room. Impressive exterior with towering metal and glass entry doors. Entertainers backyard with pool, stone patio, waterfall, spa, large wood deck and views. Nearby Laguna Lake, Fullerton Loop hiking trail, biking, equestrian trails. Top notch awarding winning schools: Laguna Rd, Parks and Sunny Hills High.