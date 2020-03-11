3025 Madison Avenue

Amenities

Spacious And Well Maintained 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo In Fullerton - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo spread out over nearly 1600 sq ft of living space. This property boasts laminate wood flooring

in the living area, kitchen and dining room. New carpet was recently installed on the stairs and all three bedrooms. large master suite includes a walk in closet. Dual pane vinyl windows throughout. Nice sized private patio. One car attached garage and one additional assigned carport space. Washer/dryer and refrigerator provided! Community features include pool, spa, playground, basketball court and clubhouse. HOA dues are paid by the owner. One year lease one month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must.



