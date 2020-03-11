All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 3025 Madison Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
3025 Madison Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

3025 Madison Avenue

3025 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3025 Madison Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious And Well Maintained 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo In Fullerton - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo spread out over nearly 1600 sq ft of living space. This property boasts laminate wood flooring
in the living area, kitchen and dining room. New carpet was recently installed on the stairs and all three bedrooms. large master suite includes a walk in closet. Dual pane vinyl windows throughout. Nice sized private patio. One car attached garage and one additional assigned carport space. Washer/dryer and refrigerator provided! Community features include pool, spa, playground, basketball court and clubhouse. HOA dues are paid by the owner. One year lease one month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must.

(RLNE4770698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 Madison Avenue have any available units?
3025 Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3025 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 3025 Madison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Madison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3025 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 3025 Madison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3025 Madison Avenue offers parking.
Does 3025 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3025 Madison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 Madison Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3025 Madison Avenue has a pool.
Does 3025 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3025 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3025 Madison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College