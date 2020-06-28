3000 Associated Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful upstairs Condo in the FULLERTON gated PARKRIDGE community. MOVE IN READY property is nicely upgraded with a large living room and dining area. The kitchen offers GRANITE COUNTERS and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. The breakfast bar opens to the living room which makes it perfect for entertaining. NEUTRAL PAINT COLORS throughout, WOOD FLOORS, RECESSED LIGHTING, CENTRAL AIR & HEATING, CEILING FAN and a 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. This is a very nice complex with a community POOL, SPA, CLUBHOUSE and LAUNDRY. Great roommate set up offers

2 BEDROOMS with their OWN BATH and ample closet space. Conveniently located near freeways, shopping, etc.