All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 3000 Associated Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
3000 Associated Road
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:07 AM

3000 Associated Road

3000 South Associated Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3000 South Associated Road, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful upstairs Condo in the FULLERTON gated PARKRIDGE community. MOVE IN READY property is nicely upgraded with a large living room and dining area. The kitchen offers GRANITE COUNTERS and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. The breakfast bar opens to the living room which makes it perfect for entertaining. NEUTRAL PAINT COLORS throughout, WOOD FLOORS, RECESSED LIGHTING, CENTRAL AIR & HEATING, CEILING FAN and a 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. This is a very nice complex with a community POOL, SPA, CLUBHOUSE and LAUNDRY. Great roommate set up offers
2 BEDROOMS with their OWN BATH and ample closet space. Conveniently located near freeways, shopping, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Associated Road have any available units?
3000 Associated Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 Associated Road have?
Some of 3000 Associated Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Associated Road currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Associated Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Associated Road pet-friendly?
No, 3000 Associated Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 3000 Associated Road offer parking?
Yes, 3000 Associated Road offers parking.
Does 3000 Associated Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 Associated Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Associated Road have a pool?
Yes, 3000 Associated Road has a pool.
Does 3000 Associated Road have accessible units?
No, 3000 Associated Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Associated Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 Associated Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College