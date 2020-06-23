All apartments in Fullerton
2936 Cardamon Lane

Location

2936 Cardmon Lane, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
*******Premium Parkhurst location south facing on a single loaded and cul-de-sac street.*******Island counters in the kitchen. first floor wood floors, first floor bedroom and bathroom, separate laundry room. Big back yard with Patio. Built in 2000 by Standard Pacific this home provides all the quality details of a newly built home with tall ceilings, concrete tile roof, recessed lighting, dual paned windows, garage for three cars with direct access and automatic sectional steel garage door.. Located at Parkhurst gated community which includes wide tree lined streets and professionally landscaped pathways, three community pools, two spas, a club house, two tennis courts, a full sand volley ball court, a basketball court and play grounds. This neighborhood is near Tri-City Park and walking distance to Trader Joes, Starbucks, Albertsons and more. Located in the award winning Yorba Linda Placentia School District. Golden Elementary, Tuffree Middle School, & El Dorado High School. Near Cal State Fullerton, 57 Freeway. Ready to move now. Hurry up, Coming to enjoy your life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2936 Cardamon Lane have any available units?
2936 Cardamon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2936 Cardamon Lane have?
Some of 2936 Cardamon Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2936 Cardamon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2936 Cardamon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2936 Cardamon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2936 Cardamon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2936 Cardamon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2936 Cardamon Lane offers parking.
Does 2936 Cardamon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2936 Cardamon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2936 Cardamon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2936 Cardamon Lane has a pool.
Does 2936 Cardamon Lane have accessible units?
No, 2936 Cardamon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2936 Cardamon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2936 Cardamon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
