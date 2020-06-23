2936 Cardamon Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool playground

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

*******Premium Parkhurst location south facing on a single loaded and cul-de-sac street.*******Island counters in the kitchen. first floor wood floors, first floor bedroom and bathroom, separate laundry room. Big back yard with Patio. Built in 2000 by Standard Pacific this home provides all the quality details of a newly built home with tall ceilings, concrete tile roof, recessed lighting, dual paned windows, garage for three cars with direct access and automatic sectional steel garage door.. Located at Parkhurst gated community which includes wide tree lined streets and professionally landscaped pathways, three community pools, two spas, a club house, two tennis courts, a full sand volley ball court, a basketball court and play grounds. This neighborhood is near Tri-City Park and walking distance to Trader Joes, Starbucks, Albertsons and more. Located in the award winning Yorba Linda Placentia School District. Golden Elementary, Tuffree Middle School, & El Dorado High School. Near Cal State Fullerton, 57 Freeway. Ready to move now. Hurry up, Coming to enjoy your life!