Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2925 Wellesley Court

Location

2925 Wellesley Court, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Townhome in Fullerton with 2 car garage - Spacious 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Townhome in Fullerton with 2 car garage

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House SATURDAY, February 16th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite from 2:30PM to 3:30PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!

If you'd like to see this home on your own, please call (714) 942-2020 for Self-Showing instructions.

Tri-Level Townhome located in Fullerton's Water Garden Community.
Attached 2 Car Garage
Grand living space with Fireplace
Wood Flooring throughout
Upgraded Kitchen with granite counters and lots of storage
Stainless Steel appliances
1 bedroom and bathroom on main level
Bedrooms feature large walk in closets
Master Bedroom Suite with private bathroom
Central Air Conditioning
2 separate balconies
Large enclosed courtyard
Refrigerator included
Washer and Dryer are for sell to tenant at $200 each ($400 total). They will be removed if not sold.
3 Community swimming pools
Convenient Location

NON-SMOKING HOME
$2,495 Security Deposit
This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing.
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE4547644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 Wellesley Court have any available units?
2925 Wellesley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2925 Wellesley Court have?
Some of 2925 Wellesley Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 Wellesley Court currently offering any rent specials?
2925 Wellesley Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 Wellesley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2925 Wellesley Court is pet friendly.
Does 2925 Wellesley Court offer parking?
Yes, 2925 Wellesley Court does offer parking.
Does 2925 Wellesley Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2925 Wellesley Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 Wellesley Court have a pool?
Yes, 2925 Wellesley Court has a pool.
Does 2925 Wellesley Court have accessible units?
No, 2925 Wellesley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 Wellesley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2925 Wellesley Court does not have units with dishwashers.
