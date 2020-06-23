2925 Wellesley Court

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Townhome in Fullerton with 2 car garage - Spacious 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Townhome in Fullerton with 2 car garage
APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House SATURDAY, February 16th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite from 2:30PM to 3:30PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!
If you'd like to see this home on your own, please call (714) 942-2020 for Self-Showing instructions.
Tri-Level Townhome located in Fullerton's Water Garden Community.
Attached 2 Car Garage
Grand living space with Fireplace
Wood Flooring throughout
Upgraded Kitchen with granite counters and lots of storage
Stainless Steel appliances
1 bedroom and bathroom on main level
Bedrooms feature large walk in closets
Master Bedroom Suite with private bathroom
Central Air Conditioning
2 separate balconies
Large enclosed courtyard
Refrigerator included
Washer and Dryer are for sell to tenant at $200 each ($400 total). They will be removed if not sold.
3 Community swimming pools
Convenient Location
NON-SMOKING HOME
$2,495 Security Deposit
This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law
This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing.
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/
(RLNE4547644)