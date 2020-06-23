2925 Wellesley Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tri-Level Townhome located in Fullerton's Water Garden Community.

Attached 2 Car Garage

Grand living space with Fireplace

Wood Flooring throughout

Upgraded Kitchen with granite counters and lots of storage

Stainless Steel appliances

1 bedroom and bathroom on main level

Bedrooms feature large walk in closets

Master Bedroom Suite with private bathroom

Central Air Conditioning

2 separate balconies

Large enclosed courtyard

Refrigerator included

Washer and Dryer are for sell to tenant at $200 each ($400 total). They will be removed if not sold.

3 Community swimming pools

Convenient Location



NON-SMOKING HOME

$2,495 Security Deposit

This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law



