2725 Bayberry Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Absolutely beautiful condition! Located in one of the best areas of Fullerton! Near Los Coyotes Country Club Golf Course. Great opportunity to live in the exclusive "Westbluff" community. Nestled in the hills, this is a very nice development surrounded by lush mature trees, lots of greenbelts & natural ambiance. Fantastic ONE STORY William Lyon's home with loads of curb appeal. Four bedrooms and 2 bathrooms; upon entering you will find a perfectly flowing floor plan with abundance of natural warm light, making it bright and airy. Tile roof, large double door entry; fantastic open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and a comfortable layout for great entertaining. Brand new laminate flooring throughout. Scraped ceilings, LED recessed lighting, freshly painted interior. Warm, inviting living room with cozy fireplace, remodeled sunny and spacious kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, painted white cabinets and casual dining area. Upscale family room for relaxing. Private master suite has his and hers closets. Brand new furnace. Low maintenance yard. Direct access to the 2 car garage with full driveway. Enjoy Association pool/spa/tennis courts/playgrounds/greenbelts. Surroundings are very well kept by HOA. Superb school district (Fern Drive Elementary, Parks Jr. High & Sunny Hills High School). Close to Amerige Heights Shopping Center, parks, grocery markets, banks & golf courses.