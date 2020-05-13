All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2725 Bayberry Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2725 Bayberry Way
Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:49 AM

2725 Bayberry Way

2725 Bayberry Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2725 Bayberry Way, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Absolutely beautiful condition! Located in one of the best areas of Fullerton! Near Los Coyotes Country Club Golf Course. Great opportunity to live in the exclusive "Westbluff" community. Nestled in the hills, this is a very nice development surrounded by lush mature trees, lots of greenbelts & natural ambiance. Fantastic ONE STORY William Lyon's home with loads of curb appeal. Four bedrooms and 2 bathrooms; upon entering you will find a perfectly flowing floor plan with abundance of natural warm light, making it bright and airy. Tile roof, large double door entry; fantastic open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and a comfortable layout for great entertaining. Brand new laminate flooring throughout. Scraped ceilings, LED recessed lighting, freshly painted interior. Warm, inviting living room with cozy fireplace, remodeled sunny and spacious kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, painted white cabinets and casual dining area. Upscale family room for relaxing. Private master suite has his and hers closets. Brand new furnace. Low maintenance yard. Direct access to the 2 car garage with full driveway. Enjoy Association pool/spa/tennis courts/playgrounds/greenbelts. Surroundings are very well kept by HOA. Superb school district (Fern Drive Elementary, Parks Jr. High & Sunny Hills High School). Close to Amerige Heights Shopping Center, parks, grocery markets, banks & golf courses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Bayberry Way have any available units?
2725 Bayberry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2725 Bayberry Way have?
Some of 2725 Bayberry Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 Bayberry Way currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Bayberry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Bayberry Way pet-friendly?
No, 2725 Bayberry Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2725 Bayberry Way offer parking?
Yes, 2725 Bayberry Way offers parking.
Does 2725 Bayberry Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 Bayberry Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Bayberry Way have a pool?
Yes, 2725 Bayberry Way has a pool.
Does 2725 Bayberry Way have accessible units?
No, 2725 Bayberry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Bayberry Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2725 Bayberry Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College