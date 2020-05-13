All apartments in Fullerton
2700 Via Colina

2700 via Colina · No Longer Available
Location

2700 via Colina, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
Welcome to your opportunity to live in the Mark III Community. Situated in the hills of Fullerton on the border of Brea you are close to all the fun. In this home you will be walking distance to Parks, Schools, Restaurants and Nightlife. Perfect for commuting to one of the many excellent schools in Fullerton. This 3 Bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom townhome has everything you need. The Kitchen and Living Room have Porcelain Tile for easy care and cleaning. The Spacious Master Bedroom features high ceilings and a view into the patio and rose garden. Each bedroom has custom built-in storage in the closets. New stainless steel appliances and Washer/Dryer are included! The Mark III community features a large pool, basketball court and community recreation center with all the tools to entertain. Call Today for a tour of this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Via Colina have any available units?
2700 Via Colina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Via Colina have?
Some of 2700 Via Colina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Via Colina currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Via Colina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Via Colina pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Via Colina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2700 Via Colina offer parking?
No, 2700 Via Colina does not offer parking.
Does 2700 Via Colina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 Via Colina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Via Colina have a pool?
Yes, 2700 Via Colina has a pool.
Does 2700 Via Colina have accessible units?
No, 2700 Via Colina does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Via Colina have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 Via Colina does not have units with dishwashers.
