2700 Via Colina

Welcome to your opportunity to live in the Mark III Community. Situated in the hills of Fullerton on the border of Brea you are close to all the fun. In this home you will be walking distance to Parks, Schools, Restaurants and Nightlife. Perfect for commuting to one of the many excellent schools in Fullerton. This 3 Bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom townhome has everything you need. The Kitchen and Living Room have Porcelain Tile for easy care and cleaning. The Spacious Master Bedroom features high ceilings and a view into the patio and rose garden. Each bedroom has custom built-in storage in the closets. New stainless steel appliances and Washer/Dryer are included! The Mark III community features a large pool, basketball court and community recreation center with all the tools to entertain. Call Today for a tour of this home!