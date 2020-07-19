All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:59 AM

2600 Monterey Place

2600 Monterey Place · (714) 335-0500
Location

2600 Monterey Place, Fullerton, CA 92833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1476 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This turnkey home is located in the Sunny Ridge Townhomes Community, which has the most desirable neighborhood in Fullerton. Laminated flooring throughout the house, an airy, bright, and openly spacious floor plan, upgraded 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, end unit with greenbelt view, attached 2 car garage with direct access, and covered patio area and small vegetable garden. Award Winning Sunny Hills High School District. Close to Amerige Heights Shopping Center, Coyote Hills Golf Course, Ralph Clark Park, and much more. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Monterey Place have any available units?
2600 Monterey Place has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 Monterey Place have?
Some of 2600 Monterey Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Monterey Place currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Monterey Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Monterey Place pet-friendly?
No, 2600 Monterey Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2600 Monterey Place offer parking?
Yes, 2600 Monterey Place offers parking.
Does 2600 Monterey Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 Monterey Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Monterey Place have a pool?
No, 2600 Monterey Place does not have a pool.
Does 2600 Monterey Place have accessible units?
No, 2600 Monterey Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Monterey Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 Monterey Place does not have units with dishwashers.
