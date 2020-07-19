2600 Monterey Place

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan range oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This turnkey home is located in the Sunny Ridge Townhomes Community, which has the most desirable neighborhood in Fullerton. Laminated flooring throughout the house, an airy, bright, and openly spacious floor plan, upgraded 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, end unit with greenbelt view, attached 2 car garage with direct access, and covered patio area and small vegetable garden. Award Winning Sunny Hills High School District. Close to Amerige Heights Shopping Center, Coyote Hills Golf Course, Ralph Clark Park, and much more. Ready to move in.