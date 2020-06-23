2425 W Flower Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Fantastic rental home with 2 bedrooms, Living Room, Step down Den, Large back yard, 1 car garage, Updated full Bathroom and Clean Kitchen. Buena Park High is very close. Hardwood floors have been refinished, new paint and ready for someone to fall in love with this home. Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer, Central A/C and Microwave included. Owner will pay for water; Tenant pays all other utilities. See this home today!

Open house Saturday 3/30/19 3pm - 6pm if you would like an application emailed to you ahead of time text Sara Joy Cramer your email address and the property address you are interested in to 562-308-6266. No initial application fee required.