Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM

2425 W Flower Avenue

2425 West Flower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2425 West Flower Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic rental home with 2 bedrooms, Living Room, Step down Den, Large back yard, 1 car garage, Updated full Bathroom and Clean Kitchen. Buena Park High is very close. Hardwood floors have been refinished, new paint and ready for someone to fall in love with this home. Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer, Central A/C and Microwave included. Owner will pay for water; Tenant pays all other utilities. See this home today!
Open house Saturday 3/30/19 3pm - 6pm if you would like an application emailed to you ahead of time text Sara Joy Cramer your email address and the property address you are interested in to 562-308-6266. No initial application fee required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 W Flower Avenue have any available units?
2425 W Flower Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 W Flower Avenue have?
Some of 2425 W Flower Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 W Flower Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2425 W Flower Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 W Flower Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2425 W Flower Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2425 W Flower Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2425 W Flower Avenue offers parking.
Does 2425 W Flower Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2425 W Flower Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 W Flower Avenue have a pool?
No, 2425 W Flower Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2425 W Flower Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2425 W Flower Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 W Flower Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 W Flower Avenue has units with dishwashers.
